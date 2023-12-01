Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Update

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

OTCMKTS DEDVF opened at $5.67 on Friday. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Decisive Dividend in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Decisive Dividend

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.