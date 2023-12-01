Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,150 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $223.26 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.73.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.