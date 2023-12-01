CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

