Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.30 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 89.30 ($1.13). 103,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 393,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.10).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.16 million, a P/E ratio of -569.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Custodian Property Income REIT alerts:

Custodian Property Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.