CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $66,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

CSX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 1,632,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

