Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,384.27

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,384.27 and last traded at $2,369.14, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,359.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,475.00 to C$1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,563.08.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $22.23 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

