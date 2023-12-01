Comparing Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) & Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Synlogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sycamore Entertainment Group and Synlogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Synlogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Synlogic has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,200.00%. Given Synlogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Synlogic -8,396.04% -95.30% -67.97%

Volatility and Risk

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 47.39, suggesting that its share price is 4,639% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Synlogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synlogic $1.18 million 19.47 -$66.15 million ($12.76) -0.20

Sycamore Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synlogic.

Summary

Sycamore Entertainment Group beats Synlogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat solid tumors and lymphoma. It has a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. for the research and pre-clinical development of a synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Synlogic, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

