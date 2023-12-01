Comparing Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Yellow Group and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 32.41 First Industrial Realty Trust $539.93 million 11.53 $359.13 million $2.02 23.29

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Big Yellow Group. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Yellow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Big Yellow Group and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Yellow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Industrial Realty Trust 2 2 4 0 2.25

Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus price target of $1,500.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,761.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $53.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Big Yellow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Big Yellow Group and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 44.50% 10.47% 5.31%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Big Yellow Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.3 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 69.4 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.