Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $77,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

