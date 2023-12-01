Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,207. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

