Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,647 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. 178,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

