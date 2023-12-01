Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,408 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $79,253,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

