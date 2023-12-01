Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,278.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $94,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,211.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,974.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,991.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,238.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock worth $7,001,145 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.