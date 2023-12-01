China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

CJJD stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.