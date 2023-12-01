Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at 47.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 44.17. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $229,844,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $30,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,987,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.