Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $527,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $63,086,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $23,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

