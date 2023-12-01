Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,599,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $253.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $254.44. The firm has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

