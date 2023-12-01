Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.96 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

