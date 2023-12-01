Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $386.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $394.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

