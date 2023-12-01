Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

