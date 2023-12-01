Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

