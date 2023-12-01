Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

