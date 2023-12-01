BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 530 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 539,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,578. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

