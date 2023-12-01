BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,599,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $256.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day moving average of $213.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

