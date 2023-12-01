BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $40,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after buying an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSA Safety by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 165,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

NYSE:MSA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.76. 798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.81 and a beta of 1.02. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

