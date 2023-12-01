Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 226,739 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Paysafe stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. 52,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,542. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $634.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

