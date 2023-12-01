Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,000 Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 101,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Carrols Restaurant Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Read Our Latest Report on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.