BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.