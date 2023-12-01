BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,235,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.91% of Dollar Tree worth $2,186,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

