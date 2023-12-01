Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.92.

BIG stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.34.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

