B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $169.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

