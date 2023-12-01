B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,250 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Loews were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 616.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 1,155,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

