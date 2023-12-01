B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 70 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NICE were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NICE by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.