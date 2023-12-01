B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $135,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $120,868,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $109,796,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

