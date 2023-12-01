B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,475,000 after buying an additional 110,070 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

