B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $292,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Loews were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 859,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,128,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Loews by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699,593 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of L stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on L. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

