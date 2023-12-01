B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $224,000 Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Exponent were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 23.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

