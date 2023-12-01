B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $213,000 Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NICE were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

