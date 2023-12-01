B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires New Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $12.22 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

