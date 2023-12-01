B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 226 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

AXON stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

