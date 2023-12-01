Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APMSF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

