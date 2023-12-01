Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $273.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

