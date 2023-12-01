Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

