American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

American Tower stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

