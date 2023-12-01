Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

