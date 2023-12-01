1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $77,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

