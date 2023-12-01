1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,115 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $73,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 160,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 23,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 265.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 118,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,040 shares of company stock worth $12,045,513 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,593. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

