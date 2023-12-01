1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238,310 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Tractor Supply worth $91,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.32. 132,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.97. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.