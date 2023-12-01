1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 601,960 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $106,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. 376,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

