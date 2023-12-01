1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,970 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Exelon worth $68,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 643,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,979. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

